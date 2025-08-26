Airtel Rs 1729 Plan is a Great OTT Offer

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers a Rs 1729 prepaid plan. This is a great OTT offer for the users. This plan is available for customers throughout India. The company offers unlimited 5G to the users with the plan. The Rs 1729 plan is not a cheap offer, however. It is super expensive in nature. It is because it bundles two major OTT (over-the-top) platforms as an add-on benefit. Apart from that, the company also gives the customers plenty of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Let's take a look at the Rs 1729 plan now.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1729 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 1729 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB of daily data, and 84 days of service validity. The company will offer OTT benefits such as Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, Xstream Play Premium, Unlimited 5G data, and free Hellotunes for 30 days. The company also offers Perplexity Pro AI free subscription worth Rs 17,000 with this.

Airtel's Rs 1729 prepaid plan costs users Rs 20.58 per day for use. This is not cheap, even by today's standards. However, users get plenty of FUP data, and then they also get unlimited 5G. So in the data part, users are covered. Even with the entertainment part, users are pretty much covered. JioHotstar Super will allow users to access the premium content library on the platform. With Netflix Basic too, users can watch content on different devices.

Whenever users need extra data, they can go for the Rs 22 plan from Airtel. With this voucher, users get 1GB of data. This is 4G data meant to be consumed in a day. If left unused, then the data will expire for the customers. There's also a Rs 26 plan. With this plan, users get 1.5GB of total data to be used in a single day.