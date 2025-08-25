BSNL 4G, 5G Solutions Performing Well

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is now offering 4G and 5G via indigenous solutions. The company has deployed nearly around one lakh sites in the country.

"India’s homegrown 4G and 5G solutions, deployed across nearly one lakh BSNL towers, are performing exceptionally well, with most initial integration issues resolved," said Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

The C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics) along with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and Tejas Networks is working together to deploy BSNL's 4G and 5G. While the state-run telecom operator is yet to deploy 5G commercially, the work is ongoing. BSNL is alread testing 5G SA (standalone) and NSA (non-standalone) both for the customers.

The work on 5G deployment is expected to start once the company has deployed 4G in one lakh sites. Apart from that, BSNL is also expected to deploy more 4G sites throughout India. This will ensure that customers can get a seamless network experience. The government aims to make BSNL a strong competition to the likes of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the coming years.