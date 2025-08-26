OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India: Price and Specs

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r launched in India just now. These are affordable TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones from the company. The Nord Buds 3r support custom tuning of the sound via Sound Master EQ, OnePlus 3D Audio and more. It will soon go on sale in India. There are pricing offers and more bundled with the product. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r now.

Read More - Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specs

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r available in two colour options in India - Aura Blue and Ash Black. The price of the product is Rs 1799. During the launch, it will be available at a special price of Rs 1,599 only. On top of this, there are discounts available for the users with select bank cards.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Specifications in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r have the longest last battery in the entire TWS lineup from OnePlus. The earphones keep a healthy battery even after 1000 charging cycles. They are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. The Nord Buds 3r have 12.4mm Titanium-coated dynamic drivers. With Sound Master EQ, choose from three pre-tuned EQ presets or customize your sound with a 6-band equalizer, to fine-tune low, mid, and high frequencies to match your preferences.

Read More - Vivo V60 Lite Spotted on Geekbench

For a cinematic listening experience, OnePlus 3D Audio (available with select OnePlus smartphones) creates a 360-degree soundstage with precise directional audio, placing you at the center of a musical universe. During calls, the 2-mic AI call noise cancellation with beamforming technology and anti-wind design ensures your voice is heard clearly, even in noisy environments, making every conversation seamless.

The Nord Buds 3r brings advanced functions such as AI Translation for real-time language support, Tap 2 Take (double-tap to capture photos), Aqua Touch for intuitive touch controls, and Find My Earbuds to locate misplaced buds.