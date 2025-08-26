India Hosts 3GPP RAN Working Group Meetings on 6G Standardisation in Bengaluru



For the first time in India, the 3GPP Radio Access Networks (RAN) Working Group meetings – RAN1 through RAN5 – were inaugurated on August 25th 2025, in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Supported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and hosted by the Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI), these meetings focus on 6G standardization under 3GPP Release 20 alongside the finalization of Release 19 specifications, driving the evolution of 5G Advanced. The meetings will continue through August 29th 2025, the Ministry of Communications said on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

TSDSI Hosts 3GPP RAN Working Group Meetings

TSDSI is the recognized Standards Development Organization (SDO) of India and one of the seven organizational partners of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the global body responsible for developing specifications for mobile communications technologies, including 5G and 6G.

3GPP specifications form the foundation of global mobile networks, and India's active participation in these deliberations will further reinforce the country's growing desire in shaping the future telecommunications technologies, the Ministry said.

Participation from Over 50 Countries

According to the official release, the Bengaluru event has attracted over 1,500 delegates from more than 50 countries, representing telecom companies, research institutions, and technical experts – the highest participation ever in a 3GPP working group meeting. Hosting the meetings in India allows domestic researchers, companies, and academic institutions to engage directly with global discussions, contributing to 6G standardization without international travel.

Empowering Indian Stakeholders

"The Bengaluru meetings are a landmark opportunity for Indian stakeholders. For the first time, global 3GPP discussions are being held in India, enabling domestic researchers, companies, and academic institutions to participate locally, gain direct exposure, and contribute meaningfully without the constraints of international travel. This inclusive platform will empower Indian organizations to align with global developments in real-time and contribute to 6G standardization efforts," the Communications Ministry added.

The Ministry also said that bringing 3GPP to India signals a shift in global standard-setting dynamics, where emerging technology leaders like India play an increasingly influential role.

While speaking at The Economic Times World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the change since 2014 has been dramatic. "Bharat decided that we would not miss any bus; rather, we would sit in the driver's seat and move forward. And so, we developed our entire 5G stack indigenously. We not only created Made-in-India 5G, but also rolled it out across the country at the fastest pace. Now, we are rapidly working on Made-in-India 6G."