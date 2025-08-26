iPhone 17 Series Could Come with Reverse Wireless Charging

Reported by Tanuja K 0

  • Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to launch next month.
  • The new phone series is expected to come with support for reverse wireless charging.
  • There will be an iPhone 17 air

Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to launch next month. The new phone series is expected to come with support for reverse wireless charging. The iPhone 17 series will feature a new phone this time, as per reports. It will be the iPhone 17 air. Apart from that, there will be regular devices such as iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This time, there could be improvisations in the design also for the Pro models. The iPhone 17 series, as per 9to5Mac, could feature reverse wireless charging.




iPhone 17 Pro Models to Only Have this Feature

As per the report, it is likely that it will only be the iPhone 17 Pro models that will have this feature. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the two Pro models. The launch date is expected to be announced in the coming week. Apple currently supports Qi wireless charging across its products such as iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

The reverse wireless charging feature will be useful in scenarios where users have two phones where one device is almost on the verge of shutting down due to low battery.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

