

Apple has entered its first telecom partnership in India by joining hands with Reliance Jio to enable Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on iPhones, according to sources cited by The Economic Times. The integration will allow Jio users to exchange iMessage-style RCS messages featuring blue ticks, high-resolution media sharing, and encryption over mobile data or Wi-Fi at no additional cost.

RCS Market

The move marks a significant step in India's fast-growing RCS market, which is emerging as a key battleground against WhatsApp's dominance. RCS, a messaging protocol developed by the GSMA in 2007, offers advanced features such as read receipts, group chats, and file sharing. Global adoption of RCS is accelerating, with Apple rolling out support for the service in iOS 18 in late 2024 following regulatory pressure to ensure cross-platform interoperability.

Jio's Scale Could Drive Mass Adoption

Jio's partnership with Apple is expected to drive adoption at scale, leveraging the telecom operator's 494 million subscribers. Google has already integrated its RCS services with Jio and Vodafone Idea, while Bharti Airtel has opted out, citing concerns about spam and calling for regulatory oversight of over-the-top (OTT) messaging platforms.

Unnamed experts cited in the report say Apple's embrace of RCS reflects growing pressure from regulators and ecosystem players to dismantle the long-standing divide between Apple's iMessage and Android's messaging systems. Countries such as the United States and Germany have recorded over 75 percent RCS adoption within months of rollout, with Spain, France, and the UK following suit.

Enterprise Messaging and Revenue Potential

Analysts expect the technology to play a pivotal role in enterprise communications, particularly for application-to-person (A2P) messaging used by banks, e-commerce platforms, and other brands. According to Omdia and Infobip, RCS messaging in India is projected to generate USD 544 million in revenue by 2029 from 21 billion messages, accounting for 25 percent of Asia-Oceania's RCS revenue.

CPaaS Market Outlook and Global Impact

The broader communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market in India is estimated at USD 1.01 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach USD 3.06 billion by 2030, while global CPaaS revenues are expected to grow from USD 28 billion in 2024 to USD 58 billion in 2028, according to Juniper Research. The research firm predicts Apple's support will significantly accelerate rich media traffic, with RCS business messages projected to rise from 2.5 billion globally in 2024 to 86 billion by 2028, according to the report.