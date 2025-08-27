Apple and Jio Partnership, What Does it Entail

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Jio users on iPhones will now see blue tick (iMessage style) because of the RCS enablement. Further, they will be able to share high-resolution media over mobile network or Wi-Fi.

Highlights

  • Apple, the Cupertino tech giant has partnered with Reliance Jio for enabling RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging on the iPhones.
  • This is the first such carrier partnership by Apple in India.
  • While there's a partnership with Airtel, but it is not for communications.

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant has partnered with Reliance Jio for enabling RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging on the iPhones. This is the first such carrier partnership by Apple in India. While there's a partnership with Airtel, but it is not for communications. The Airtel partnership is for distributing Apple products such as Apple Music and Apple TV+. This partnership with Jio is for enabling commnunication. Reliance Jio users will now be able to send RCS texts to iPhones. But note that this is for the iPhone users right now.




Read More - DoT Activates Intra-Circle Roaming in Jammu and Kashmir

Jio users on iPhones will now see blue tick (iMessage style) because of the RCS enablement. Further, they will be able to share high-resolution media over mobile network or Wi-Fi. RCS adoption is growing in India, and while it is available for Android devices, iPhones are still lagging in the department. After this partnership, it is very likely that Apple will also try to work with Airtel to enable RCS texting forthe Airtel users. However, Airtel doesn't want to do that, at least thus far.

Airtel's stance on the matter is that RCS's  encrypted channel could enable spam communications. This is not something Airtel wants for its users. Reliance Jio has the largest user base in the country. There are around 494 million users on the mobile network of Reliance Jio. This partnership will definitely be appreciated by Jio users.

Read More - BSNL to Float Tender for 3-4 Lakh 4G Sites: Report

RCS is an approach by the telcos to ensure that they can compete with the online texting platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and more. The telcos have been losing out on texting market share since the time these online platforms have come into the scene. Platforms like WhatsApp are now also attracting enterprise messaging.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

