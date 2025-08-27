DoT Activates Intra-Circle Roaming in Jammu and Kashmir

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has sent a notification announcing that intra-circle roaming has been activated in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region. The region is facing heavy rains and landslides, which has resulted in telecom infrastructure damage. To ensure that the subscribers of all telcos are connected to the mobile networks, intra-circle roaming has been activated. This will be active till September 2, 2025, end of day.

Read More - BSNL to Float Tender for 3-4 Lakh 4G Sites: Report

The decision to whether the intra-circle roaming needs to be extended or not is something the DoT will decide after seeing how the situation unfolds in the next few days. This notice has been sent by DoT to all the private telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Read More - Jio Still has Prepaid Plan Under Rs 100 with 28 Days Validity

Intra-circle roaming gets activated in areas where natural disasters cause damage to mobile networks. It is important for the people to stay connected to mobile networks for important announcements and also for being able to ask for help in situations of emergency. The telecom department has asked the telcos to treat this as a top priority and activate intra-circle roaming as soon as possible.