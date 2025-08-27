Jio Still has Prepaid Plan Under Rs 100 with 28 Days Validity

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom opereator, still offers 4G prepaid plan under Rs 100 with 28 days of service validity. This is not a data voucher. Instead, this is actually a regular service validity prepaid plan. But this plan is not for everyone. The cost of the plan is Rs 91 and while it is available everywhere in the country, most of the Jio users won't recharge with this plan ever. Here's the complete details on what we are talking about.

Read More - Airtel Offers Rs 1000 Off on Wi-Fi in Collab with Amazon

Reliance Jio Rs 91 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 91 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 50 SMS and 100MB of data per day with 200MB of additional data. The total data offered with the plan amounts to 3GB. The plan has a service validity of 28 days.

However, this plan is not for everyone. This is a JioPhone plan. It will only work on the JioPhone or JioPhone Prime devices. The JioPhone plans are meant for low-income groups who can't afford smartphones. For those users with low data needs, such plans exist in the market. This way, Reliance Jio ensures that there is something for everyone. The speed of the data reduces to 64 kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Reduces Data Offered with Rs 195 Plan

There is an even more affordbable plan on the list. That plan costs Rs 75 and comes with 23 days of service validity and 0.1GB of daily data and 200MB of bonus data. This plan is even more affordable, but it doesn't offer 28 days of service validity. Jio even offers a Rs 152 plan for 28 days validity, and with this plan, users get 0.5GB of daily data, which is more than what users get with the Rs 91 plan. These plans are available for customers throughout India.