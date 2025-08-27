Perplexity Launches Comet Plus

The company has set aside about $42.5 million for participating publishers. The revenue share split will be 80-20, a similar approach taken by Apple News+. Platforms like Google, Meta, OpenAI have not done this yet.

  • Perplexity wants to look after the publishers.
  • As of now, the publishers online don't get any revenue for the data that they publish.
  • Perplexity has launched Comet Plus; this is a new susbcription tier for its agentic browser Comet.

Perplexity wants to look after the publishers. As of now, the publishers online don't get any revenue for the data that they publish and is shared with the people via AI (artificial intelligence) search results. Perplexity has launched Comet Plus; this is a new susbcription tier for its agentic browser Comet. In this subscription, there's a revenue sharing model with the publishers. Now, whenever the website link of a publisher shows up during the search results, the publishers will also get to earn money.




Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, said, "AI is helping to create a better internet, but publishers still need to get paid. So we think this is actually the right solution, and we’re happy to make adjustments along the way."

This is a move that publishers online will appreciate. The company has looked after the interest of the content generators who do all the research and bring expert content to their platforms. This way, it creates a win-win scenario for everyone invovled. Platforms like Google also need to think of coming up with something like this.

The AI browser of Perplexity, Comet is available to all the Pro subscribers of the platform. But in the future, Comet will be available for everyone, even the free users. Perplexity is working aggressively on enhancing its web browser. The company raised around $100 million at an $18 billion valuation last month. Comet has already received plenty of love from the market. It will be interesting to see who wins in the future - Google or Perplexity in the search business!

