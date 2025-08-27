Nokia Launches 5G Rail Solution to Power FRMCS Networks



Nokia has announced a new 5G radio solution designed to deliver high-capacity, high-performance communications for rail operators worldwide. The company says this solution lays the foundation for the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS). It includes the industry's first commercial 5G radio for the 1900 MHz (n101) band and Nokia's Core Enterprise Solution for Railways, a platform purpose-built to accelerate digital transformation in the transport sector.

A Leap Toward FRMCS

According to Nokia, FRMCS, which is set to replace the decades-old GSM-R (2G) standard, will become the next global standard for railway communications in the coming decade. Built on 5G technology, FRMCS is designed to enable secure, reliable, and seamless connectivity across borders while supporting advanced automation, enhanced passenger services, and new digital applications.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Nokia highlighted its global leadership in railway communications, citing decades of experience in GSM-R deployments across more than 20 countries. "The company has been at the forefront of FRMCS development, collaborating with rail operators, governments, industry, and standardization bodies to help shape the standard and enable its global deployment," Nokia said.

5G Core Technology for Seamless Migration

"The drive toward digitalization demands the kind of high-speed connectivity and data capabilities that legacy systems simply can't provide, creating an urgent need for rail operators worldwide to modernize," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia. "Our commercial 5G solution, backed by decades of proven rail industry expertise, reflects our commitment to laying the foundation for the next generation of railway operations. We offer a future-proof, flexible technology platform that supports a smooth transition to FRMCS while improving operational efficiency, safety and the overall passenger experience."

EU-Backed Trials to Accelerate Transformation

The company stated that the new 5G radio is engineered for mission-critical operations, offering strategic coexistence with legacy GSM-R networks to ensure a seamless migration path. Its cloud-native 5G standalone core delivers the full suite of FRMCS functionalities, supporting modular, scalable deployments from regional to national networks. The technology will undergo trials as part of the EU-funded FP2-MORANE-2 project, which aims to advance digital rail operations in Europe.

"The shift to a 5G solution introduces powerful capabilities that align perfectly with the operational needs of modern railways, particularly in border crossing scenarios," Nokia added.

Platform for Next-Generation Rail Networks

The company says its offering is designed to unlock multiple benefits for rail operators and passengers, including real-time control and monitoring of trains, predictive maintenance, and integrated mission-critical communications for voice, video, and data. It also enables dynamic passenger information systems, improved safety measures, and reduced energy consumption.

The new solution includes a commercial 5G radio for the 1900 MHz band from Nokia's AirScale portfolio, paired with its railway-optimized Core Enterprise Solution. It is complemented by the company's portfolio of mission-critical IP, optical, and data center networking products.