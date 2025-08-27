80% of Data in India is Consumed Indoors

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The buildings, now more than ever, need to plan for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI). This needs to be done because buildings need to be Wi-Fi ready, and fiber entry points need to be planned so that seamless connectivity inside can be ensured.

Highlights

  • While mobile towers are outside the homes and buildings, consumers are inside!
  • According to TRAI chief 70-80% of the data is consumed indoors in India.
  • The indoor connectivity is not often looked after when planning for the infrastructure of a building.

While mobile towers are outside the homes and buildings, consumers are inside! According to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) chief, Anil Kumar Lahoti, 70-80% of the data is consumed indoors in India. However, the indoor connectivity is not often looked after when planning for the infrastructure of a building. There are significant coverage gaps for connectivity indoors, said Lahoti on Monday, as per ANI.




The buildings, now more than ever, need to plan for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI). This needs to be done because buildings need to be Wi-Fi ready, and fiber entry points need to be planned so that seamless connectivity inside can be ensured. Today, whether there are offices or homes, people are working and learning from homes.

TRAI has already released the Manual for Assessment of Digital Connectivity on August 13, 2025, to guide evaluations for agencies. There are now eight Digital Connecitivity Rating Agencies (DCRA) registered with TRAI to operationalise the framework. More applications are already under review of TRAI.

For indoor wireless connectivity, the Indian telecom operators are already working on their infrastructure. For example, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has been deploying the 900 MHz band across its 17 priority circles. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are also working on the same by upgrading their telecom infrastructure and optimising networks.

The telecom infrastructure in India needs more fiber deployment. Telcos are not only working to improve indoor connectivity, but also improving connectivity in trains, on highways, and more.

