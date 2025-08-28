Moto Buds Loop, Buds Bass Launched in India: Price and Specs

Moto Buds Loop and Moto Buds Bass have just launched in India. The Moto Buds Loop are the premium TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones here, and are powered by Bose Audio. There's Spatial Audio support on the Buds Loop. Buds Bass are the more affordable TWS earphones here, yet they come with support for Hi-Res LDAC audio and 50dB True ANC (active noise cancellation). Let's take a look at the price and specifications of these products.

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Price in India

Moto Buds Loop have launched in India for Rs 7,999 while the Moto Buds Bass have launched for Rs 1,999. There's a Rs 1,000 discount on the Buds Loop, but no such offer for Buds Bass.

Both the products will be available on Flipkart.

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Buds Bass Specifications in India

Moto Buds Loop have single ironless drivers (12mm) x 2 with a dual microphone system and CrystalTalk AI. There's Spatial Audio and Sound by Bose, and support for Bluetooth 5.4. There's up to eight hours of playtime without the charging case, and with charging case, it is up to 37 hours. The earphones will take about 60 minutes for charging completely. They have a water repellent design. There's support for ANC. The Buds Loop will come in a single Trekking Green colour.

The Moto Buds Bass have 12.4mm drivers x 2, and triple-microphones and ENC (electronic nooise cancellation), and Bluetoth 5.3. It has a battery life of up to 7 hours, and up to 41 hours of playtime. The charging time for the case is 90 minutes. It has ANC also up to 50dB. The colours of the Moto Buds Bass are Pantone Dark Shadow, Pantone Blue Jewel, and Pantone Posy Green.