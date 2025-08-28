Jio, Airtel Announce Measures to Help People in J&K, Himachal Pradesh

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, two of the leading Indian telecom operators have announced relief measures for their customers in Jammu and Kashmir along with Himachal Pradesh. The telcos have offered additional validity along with data to the customers. The telcos have also been instructed to switch on intra-circle roaming by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This order from DoT has been issued to stay active until September 2, 2025.

For the unaware, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh are impacted by severe weather conditions and flooding. This has resulted in damage of telecom infrastructure across the region. Let's take a look at the relief measures announced by the telcos.

Jio, Airtel Offer Extra Validity, Data to Customers

Reliance Jio said that it will offer 3 days of validity extension to anyone in the region whose plan is expiring this week. Along with it, users will get 2GB of data per day at no additional cost. JioHome users will also get three additional days of validity with the same benefit as the last plan. As for the postpaid users, they will get three days of grace period for bill payments.

Bharti Airtel will also offer three days of add-on validity to prepaid users with 1GB of daily data. The postpaid users will also get 3 days of grace period on bill payments to ensure uniterrupted services.

The teams of the telecom operators are working to restore the ground services as you read this. Until then, the intra-circle roaming is switched on to ensure everyone is connected. Vodafone Idea or BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) are yet to announce a similar thing. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates around connectivity in the region.