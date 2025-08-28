BSNL Brings Three New Entertainment Packs

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has launched three new OTT (over-the-top) prepaid packs for users in India.
  • The speciality of these prepaid packs is that they are brought in collaboration with OTTplay.
  • The new packs are now available for customers.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has launched three new OTT (over-the-top) prepaid packs for users in India. The speciality of these prepaid packs is that they are brought in collaboration with OTTplay. The new packs are now available for customers. The availability might depend on circle to circle. BSNL earlier this year launched free BiTV service. After successful testing of the service and optimising it for the users, the company has now launched these premium OTT plans. Let's take a look at the plans and their benefits.




BSNL New Entertainment Plans

BSNL Rs 28 Plan: The Rs 28 plan from BSNL comes with a validity of 30 days. It comes with 7 OTT platforms including Lionsgate Play, ETV Win, VROTT, Premiumflix, Nammflix, Gujari, and Friday. The plan comes with 9 complimentary OTTs. The plan validity can't be extended with this pack. This is just an entertainment subscription.

BSNL Rs 29 Plan: BSNL's Rs 29 plan comes with 7 OTT benefits too. Here the validity of the benefits is again 30 days, and the OTT benefits change a little including ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Dangal Play, VROTT.

BSNL Rs 151 Plan: BSNL's Rs 151 plan comes with 17 OTTs including SonyLIV, ShemarooMe, LionsgatePlay, SunNXT, DollywoodPlay, ETV Win, Aha, Aha Tamil, Dangal Play, Chaupal, Shorts, Chaupal Bhojpuri, VROTT, Premiumflix, Nammaflix, and Gujari. The plan comes with 3o days of validity.

BSNL, Chairman and Managing Director, Robert J Ravi, "At BSNL, we are committed to enhancing our customers’ digital experience beyond connectivity. Our new Premium Content Packs, in collaboration with OTTplay, bring together the best of OTT and live television in one affordable offering, giving our mobile users an unmatched entertainment destination."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

