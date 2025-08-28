Reliance Jio Cheapest 2.5GB Daily Data Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The plan offers unlimited 5G to customers as well. Jio is offering unlimited 5G to every user who recharges with a plan that comes with 2GB daily data or more.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio is offering customers plenty of 2.5GB of daily data plans.
  • Today, we will look at the cheapest offering from the company in this segment.
  • The 2.5GB daily data plans from Jio start at Rs 399.

reliance jio cheapest 25gb daily data plan

Reliance Jio is offering customers plenty of 2.5GB of daily data plans. Today, we will look at the cheapest offering from the company in this segment. It is not essentiall cheap. But it is the cheapest amongst this lot. The 2.5GB daily data plans from Jio start at Rs 399. Apart from this, users can choose from Rs 2025, Rs 3999, and Rs 3599 plans.




So apart from the Rs 399 plan, there's no other short-term or a plan with even medium term validity that offers 2.5GB daily data to Jio customers. Let's take a look at what users get with the Rs 399 plan here.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The plan offers unlimited 5G to customers as well. Jio is offering unlimited 5G to every user who recharges with a plan that comes with 2GB daily data or more. The plan carries a service validity of 28 days. After the FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed every day, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

For a limited time, with the Jio Unlimited Offer 2025, Jio is also offering free access to JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription with the plan for 90 days. It is not a premium subscription, meaning there will be ads with shows such as Big Boss 19 and more, but the streaming quality will be super high. Apart from this, users will also get 50GB of JioAICloud storage. Users can claim this cloud storage by downloading the JioAICloud app available for both iPhones and Android devices.

