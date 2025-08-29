BSNL Special Broadband Offer with Discounts on Plans

The Rs 499 plan is Fibre Basic and Rs 449 plan is Fibre Basic Neo. The Fibre Basic plan comes with 60 Mbps of speed while the Fibre Basic Neo plan comes with 50 Mbps of speed. Both plans comes with up to 3.3TB of data.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is running a special broadband offer for customers. This broadband offer will bundle discounts on plans for the users. This offer is applicable on two plans only - Rs 499 and Rs 449 plan.




The Rs 499 plan is Fibre Basic and Rs 449 plan is Fibre Basic Neo. The Fibre Basic plan comes with 60 Mbps of speed while the Fibre Basic Neo plan comes with 50 Mbps of speed. Both plans comes with up to 3.3TB of data. Both plans are now available directly for Rs 399.

Further, the company is offering free service for the installed month. The offer will be valid for the customers until September 30, 2025. The new connection can be booked via BSNL Selfcare app.

BSNL's fibre business is the third-largest in India. The company is behind Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in this space now. Once the leader, BSNL has slipped to the third-rank here because of better investments and reach from Airtel and Jio.

The BSNL broadband offer is likely available throughout India. But in certain circles, these plans might not get this offer. Here, the Rs 499 plan is effectively on discount of Rs 100 and Rs 449 plan is available with a discount of Rs 50 only.

Both the plans offer decent speeds and plenty of data. The plans are entry-level, targetted at the masses. There are more affordable plans available in BSNL's portfolio as well. But those plans are available for select regions only, such as the rural areas. BSNL has launched this special offer with discount celebrate the auspicious occassion of Ganesh Chaturthu. You can reach out to the nearest BSNL office for enquiring about the offer, its availability, and help with booking a new connection. BSNL's broadband services are available throughout India.

