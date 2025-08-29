Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price Leak for India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is set to launch soon in the country.
  • Now, the price of the phone has been leaked online.
  • The phone will be arriving in two variants.

samsung galaxy f17 5g price leak india

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is set to launch soon in the country. Now, the price of the phone has been leaked online. The phone will be arriving in two variants. The pricing has been leaked by Abhishek Yadav on X (@yabhishekhd). The F series from Samsung is quite affordable, and targeted at the mass market.




The base Galaxy F17 5G will come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 14,999. The other variant will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 15,999. Note that this is leaked price, and won't necessarily be the same after launch. The only thing is that it helps us understand what the price range for the phone will be.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Expected Specifications

The Galaxy F17 5G is expected to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1330 SoC. This is a chipset made for affordable 5G phones. It will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. The previous device came with six years of software updates, so we expect the Galaxy F17 5G to come with the same update policy.

Apart from the leaks, the phone has also been spotted on Geekbench. The Geekbench listing, though, showed that the phone will come with an 8GB RAM variant. However, that's not aligining with the leaks. Apart from that, the phone is expected to come with a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a 90Hz AMOLED screen.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

