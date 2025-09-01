Nokia to Modernise IP Edge, Transport Network of Vortex Across Goa, Gujarat, and MH

Nokia, a Finnish telecom gear maker has announced that it has been selected by Vortex Group to modernise its IP Edge and transport network across Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra. This will enable Vortex to increase the broadband speeds and expand services in underserved areas of the region. There are more than 150 ISPs (internet service providers) that will benefit from this upgrade who are affliated with Vortex's broadband network. The ISPs will get access to more enhanced internet speeds and a scalable infrastructure too.

This upgrade will take Vortex's broadband network from Layer 2 (L2) to a Layer 3 (L3) IP/MPLS-based architecture, improving operational efficiency and increasing overall capacity. Nokia will supply its 7250 IXR series routers and 7750 SR-1 BNG, enabling Vortex to replace its legacy BNGs and switches with high-capacity, scalable solutions built for long-term growth.

Vineet Nishar (Lalu), Managing Director at Vortex Group, said, "Upgrading to Nokia’s IP/MPLS network allows us to deliver a superior broadband experience with greater reliability, capacity, and speed. This transformation positions us to expand into Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities across Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat helping bridge the digital divide and unlock new growth opportunities. Our partnership with Nokia is a strategic step towards enabling high-speed internet access to more households and businesses across India."

"As we witness a growing surge in broadband, service providers need networks that scale efficiently while maintaining reliability. Our high-performance 7750 SR-1 BNG and 7250 IXR routers will enable the Vortex Group to modernize their networks and scale seamlessly while improving operational efficiency. This upgrade will enable them to consolidate infrastructure, reduce operational overhead, and enhance services for existing customers while also expanding into new markets," said Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Business Development for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India.