BSNL Lists Best Selling Prepaid Plans to Cater to Users

BSNL offers a range of prepaid plans designed to meet the diverse needs of its users. BSNL has listed its best-selling prepaid plans on its digital platforms to provide greater convenience and transparency. Let's delve into the details of these BSNL best-selling prepaid plans and discover the features that make them popular choices among customers.

BSNL Plan Voucher Rs 107

Priced at Rs 107, this plan offers users benefits that include 3GB of free data, 200 minutes of free voice calls (any-net, including Local/STD/Roaming, with MTNL network coverage), and a complimentary BSNL Tune service. The plan is valid for 35 days, providing subscribers with a month of comfort.

BSNL STV 147

With the STV 147 plan, customers can enjoy unlimited Local/STD calls to any network within their Home LSA (Licensed Service Area). Additionally, this plan allows unlimited calls during national roaming, including the MTNL network roaming area in New Delhi and Mumbai. Subscribers will also receive 10GB of data and access to BSNL tunes with a validity of 30 days.

BSNL Plan Voucher 153

This plan is ideal for users seeking seamless connectivity. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) to any network, including MTNL network coverage in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also offers unlimited data with a speed reduction to 40 Kbps after consuming 1GB of data per day, along with 100 SMS per day to any network. Additionally, users can benefit from a free Personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service. The plan's validity is set at 26 days, and data usage beyond the limit is charged at 25p/MB.

BSNL Data STV 198

For users who prioritize data consumption, the Data STV 198 plan provides unlimited high-speed data, with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after utilizing 2GB of data per day. Moreover, subscribers will have access to the bundled Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on a Progressive Web App (PWA) developed by Onmobile Global Limited. This plan caters to the growing demand for data-intensive applications and mobile gaming experiences.

BSNL Plan Voucher 201

The Plan Voucher PV 201 is exclusively available for GP 2 and beyond GP 2 customers. It offers 300 minutes of free voice calls, 6GB of data, and 99 SMS. All other terms and conditions align with the features of Plan Voucher 107. Notably, the freebies provided with this plan are applicable for the entire validity period of 90 days, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and communication for subscribers.

By showcasing these best-selling prepaid plans, BSNL aims to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of its user base. These plans not only offer competitive pricing but also provide a comprehensive set of features, including voice calls, data, SMS, and value-added services.

Cabinet Approves Third Revival Package for BSNL

In a recent development with BSNL, the cabinet has recently approved the third revival package worth Rs 89,047 crore, as well as the spectrum allocation for BSNL. The allocation of spectrum in the 700 MHz, 3300 MHz, 26 GHz, and 2500 MHz bands will help BSNL deliver Pan India 4G and 5G services, including FWA and private networks.

Recharge on MyBSNL Mobile App

Customers can easily recharge their BSNL numbers through MyBSNL app, various online platforms, retail outlets, and BSNL's official website. The plans discussed above are available in most of the telecom circles. However their availability in your circle can be checked on the BSNL App or website.