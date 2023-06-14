June OTT Updates: 8 Films Debuting This Week That Promise a Fun Week

This week, as a variety of films release on OTT platforms, get ready for a thrilling voyage of cinematic pleasures. There is something for everyone, from gripping thrillers to tender romances. Prepare to be enthralled by the engrossing tales, amazing actors, and masterful storytelling. Grab some popcorn, relax, and enjoy the magic of the movies as you explore the OTT films debuting this week in June on your preferred OTT services.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar and Xstream Play Benefits

Below is the list of films available on OTT during this week in June:

Farhana

"Farhana," a Tamil thriller directed by Nelson Venkatesan, stars Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The story revolves around a middle-class mother who is struggling to make ends meet. She decides to work in a call center to overcome her financial issues, leading to exciting events with unexpected hazards. Selvaraghavan, Anumol K Manoharan, and other actors play supporting roles in "Farhana."

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: June 16, 2023

Raavana Kottam

"Raavana Kottam," a Tamil socio-action drama directed by Vikram Sugumaran, features Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi, Prabhu, Ilavarasu, and other notable actors in pivotal roles. The protagonist is the son of a respected man in a village divided into two distinct groups. Unexpected complications arise when the main character falls in love with a girl from the opposing faction.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 16, 2023

Tamilarasan

"Tamilarasan" revolves around an upright police officer who kidnaps Dr. Muruganantham and his hospital team when they fail to perform his son's heart transplant. Vijay Anthony plays the lead in this action drama, directed by Babu Yogeswaran. The film also features prominent performances by Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan, Sangeetha, Sonu Sood, Yogi Babu, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: June 16, 2023

Also Read: Sneak Peek Into 7 Exciting Indian Web Series Premiering in June

Extraction 2

The highly anticipated American action thriller "Extraction 2," directed by Sam Hargrave, is based on Ande Parks' graphic novel "Ciudad." Tyler Rake returns to the black-ops mercenary team after being believed dead for nine months. His mission is to free the family of a gangster from jail. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role in "Extraction 2," the sequel to the 2020 movie, alongside Adam Bessa, Golshifteh Farahani, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 16, 2023

Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King

As the resurrected Conrad Leto schemes to bring back the dreadful Wizard Kings of the past, Asta and Yuno, desperate to become the Wizard King, face their biggest obstacle. They must thwart Leto's scheme to prevent chaos and save the future of the Clover Kingdom. Ayataka Tenemura directed this animated movie in Japan.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 16, 2023

Scream 5

"Scream 5" is the fifth installment of the Scream film series, released in 2022. Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and other notable actors play major roles in the film. After the Woodsboro killings that occurred 25 years ago, Sam Carpenter visits her hometown with her lover Richie to investigate a recent spate of Ghostface attacks. To stop the masked killer once and for all, Sam must confront the dark truths of her own family as the death toll rises.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 16, 2023

Also Read: Six Must-Watch Indian Stand-up Comedy Shows on Prime Video, Netflix

Stan Lee

The new Marvel series "Secret Invasion" stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Cobie Smulders in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Nick Fury's efforts to thwart an evil Skrull invasion with the help of his allies.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 16, 2023

Bichagadu 2

Vijay Gurumoorthy, a billionaire, falls victim to a shady brain transplant plot orchestrated by his partners. Sathya, a beggar, undergoes a brain transplant into Vijay's body, leading to Sathya assuming Vijay's identity. The core of the plot revolves around what happens next. Vijay Anthony leads the film "Bichagadu 2," which he also directs.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 17, 2023