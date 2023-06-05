Sneak Peek Into 7 Exciting Indian Web Series Premiering in June

It is understandable why people have been praising and applauding Indian web series due to their intricate plotlines, creative twists, intriguing performers, and high production quality. As we enter a new month, digital platforms are set to offer a plethora of captivating shows.

Also Read: Six Must-Watch Indian Stand-up Comedy Shows on Prime Video, Netflix

The list is lengthy, interesting, and intriguing, featuring new romance dramas starring renowned actress Tammannaah, as well as highly anticipated spinoffs of popular series. Make sure to pay off your OTT subscriptions, so you can enjoy these brand-new Indian web series debuting in June.

The following Indian web series will premiere in June on your favorite OTT services:

Taj Reign of Revenge Season 2 Part 2

"Taj" offers a fresh perspective on the romance between Salim and Anarkali. The second season primarily focuses on Salim's plans for revenge following the death of his beloved Anarkali. Directed by Ron Scalpello, Ajay Singh, Vibhu Puri, and Prashant Singh, the Jeff Rake-written drama features a talented cast including Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Ramirez Luna, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: June 02, 2023

Also Read: Five Entertaining Web Series Based on High School Life

School of Lies

"School of Lies" narrates the story of a 12-year-old boy who mysteriously disappears from his boarding school. The plot unravels the events that led to child abuse. Directed by Avinash Arun Bhaware, with a script written by Nishant Agarwala, Ishani Banerjee, and Shoaib Nazeer, the series boasts a talented cast including Aalekh Kapoor, Varin Roopani, Vir Pachisia, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Hemant Kher, Nitin Goel, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 02, 2023

Scoop

"Scoop" is based on Jigna Vora's memoir "Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison," with the narrative penned by Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. The series follows a crime reporter whose life takes a bizarre turn when she is accused of killing another journalist. The show features prominent actors such as Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 02, 2023

Also Read: Top 10 Series on Netflix India for the Week

Jee Karda

The upcoming Hindi romantic drama "Jee Karda," written and directed by Arunima Sharma, features Tammannaah Bhatia in the title role. It revolves around a group of friends who had romantic aspirations for their adult lives. However, when they face heartbreaks, family issues, and other challenges at the age of 30, the harsh realities of life hit them hard. The story's core lies in their unbreakable bond that keeps them grounded amidst adversity. The supporting cast includes Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 15, 2023

Shaitan

"Shaitan" is a crime thriller series directed by Mahi, featuring Rishi, Anisha Dama, Nitin Prasanna, and other main actors. The story revolves around a group of criminals who will go to any lengths to remove any obstacles hindering their illegal activities. They find themselves pursued by a determined cop who will stop at nothing to bring them to justice.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 15, 2023

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Brings Animax + Gem, Japanese Entertainment to India

Kerala Crime Files

"Kerala Crime Files" is a Malayalam web series written and directed by Ahammed Khabeer, starring Aju Varghese and Lal in key roles. It follows Sub-Inspector Manoj, who clings to his last shred of optimism as he tries to apprehend criminals involved in a murder. The central plot revolves around how he manages to track them down using a fictitious address.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 23, 2023

The Night Manager 2

"The Night Manager" is a crime suspense thriller produced by Sandeep Modi, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles. Based on John le Carre's book "The Night Agent," the first season received positive responses from netizens, leading to the production of the highly anticipated second season. The caravan will be available on June 5, 2023.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 30, 2023