Five Entertaining Web Series Based on High School Life

Explore a curated list of web shows that capture the essence of school and college life. What you seek in a story is often what you consume on social media or television. College is not only a place for studying but also where lasting memories and love connections can be made.

Campus stories have always been popular due to their relatability and moments of fun and laughter. In recent years, web shows focused on college romances and campus life have gained popularity.

Also Read: 6 Must-Watch Films on OTT This Week in May if You Are Stuck Indoors

Here are some recommended web shows to relive your school or college days or simply enjoy campus drama on various OTT platforms:

Class

This crime thriller, based on the Spanish series Elite, revolves around the relationships between working-class students and their wealthy classmates at a fictional elite high school in Delhi. It tackles contemporary social issues prevalent among youth in India. Stream it on Netflix.

Staff Room - Teacheron Ka Adda

This dramedy series explores the lives of dedicated teachers in the staff room of Janaki Prakash Public School in Delhi. It sheds light on the challenges faced by educators while balancing their personal and professional lives. Available on Amazon mini TV.

Also Read: Relax This Summer With These Films and Web Series Available on Netflix in May

Kota Factory

A coming-of-age story set in Kota, the show follows Vaibhav, a student at Maheshwari, as he prepares for the challenging entrance exams for the IITs. It provides a realistic portrayal of the education system and the pressures faced by students. Stream it on Netflix.

Flames

This popular web series franchise continues with its third season, delving deeper into the characters' growth and struggles. It showcases the complexities of relationships, exam preparation, and career choices. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: BSNL Launches New Cinemaplus OTT Entertainment Packs

School Days: The Backbenchers

This heartwarming series takes you back to high school and explores the complexities of relationships and first love. It follows two boys who fall for the same girl, providing a perfect blend of fun, romance, and drama. Watch it on YouTube.

Relive your school or college days or enjoy the campus drama with these engaging web shows.