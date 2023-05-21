Discover the top 6 films available on OTT platforms this week in May. Everyone is advised to stay indoors and drink plenty of water as the heat and temperature increase. However, if you find yourself stuck indoors with nothing better to do and you're out of things to watch, we have some suggestions for you. For your convenience, we have put together a list of films available on OTT platforms this week in May.

The list of films available on OTT during this week in May is as follows:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania" is an English sci-fi superhero film starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, David Dastmalchian, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas. Peyton Reed is the film's director, while Jeff Loveness wrote the script. The plot follows Ant-Man and the Wasp as they continue to explore the Quantum Realm and encounter new entities. They embark on a new journey that challenges their preconceived notions of what is possible.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar, Apple TV

Release date: May 17, 2023

Pookkaalam

"Pookkaalam" is a family-friendly Malayalam film starring Vijayraghavan, KPAC Leela, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Arun Kurian, Annu Antony, Suhasini Maniratnam, Roshan Mathew, and many others. Ganesh Raj, who also wrote and directed the film, drew inspiration from an actual event that took place in Italy a few years ago. The story revolves around a nonagenarian man who, as his family prepares for a betrothal celebration, learns something that affects his relationship with his wife.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: May 19, 2023

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

In Hindi, "kathal" means jackfruit. "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery" is a Hindi satirical comedy-drama featuring Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Brijendra Kala. Yashowardhan Mishra directed the movie, and Ashok Mishra wrote the screenplay. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Oscar winner Guneet Monga. The story revolves around two valuable jackfruits that go missing from a politician's garden, leading a female police officer to investigate. As she delves deeper into the case, she encounters unexpected events.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: May 19, 2023

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

"Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham" is a family-friendly Malayalam film based on epidemic stories. The movie features Basil Joseph, Indrans, Jaffar Idukki, Sudheesh, Sreeja Ravi, Binu Pappu, and Johny Antony. Muhasin directed the film. The protagonist, Bachu, is an aspiring businessman who refuses to follow in his father's footsteps. He manages multiple ventures to make a living, but the pandemic makes it challenging for him to survive.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: May 19, 2023

Ayalvaashi

"Ayalvaashi" is a Malayalam hilarious chaotic film starring Soubin Shahir, Nikhila Vimal, Lijo Mol Jose, Binu Pappu, and Gokulan. The film is directed by Irshad. The plot revolves around the transformation of Thajudheen and Benny from friends to adversaries due to a minor misunderstanding. Despite Thajudheen's efforts to prove his innocence, things only worsen for him and his loved ones.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: May 19, 2023

Agent

"Agent" is a Telugu mystery-thriller film featuring Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Vikramjeet Virk. The movie is directed by Surender Reddy. The story unfolds as a spy with a shadowy past named Ramakrishna uncovers the truth about a dangerous terrorist group. Ramakrishna, also known as Rikki, receives his wish to become an agent from Mahadev, also known as the Devil, the RAW Chief. Agent OTT release date was supposed to happen on May 19th but the film is yet to release on Sony Liv.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

These are the films available on various OTT platforms this week in May. Enjoy your movie marathon indoors!