Hot OTT Releases This Week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and More

This week, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have lined up a captivating array of new content for your streaming pleasure. OTT platforms have emerged as one of the most popular entertainment mediums thanks to their variety of material and genres.

Many intriguing films will make their platform debuts during the third week of May. Get your popcorn ready and prepare for a binge-worthy week of non-stop entertainment.

Zarna Garg - One In A Billion

Experience the hilarious performance of Zarna Garg, a fiercely protective Indian immigrant mother, at the Gramercy Theatre in New York. She fearlessly pokes fun at everyone and everything, including delicate subjects from her native country.

Release date: May 16

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The third installment of the Ant-Man series, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," takes Lang and Van Dyne's family on a thrilling journey to the Quantum Realm. They must face off against the formidable Kang the Conqueror, a fresh antagonist in the Marvel realm.

Release date: May 17

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV

McGregor Forever

In the four-part documentary series "McGregor Forever," viewers get an intimate look at Conor McGregor's rise to the top of the UFC ranks. The documentary delves into the life of the controversial superstar, exploring the circumstances that shaped him into the person he is today.

Release date: May 17

Streaming on: Netflix

Modern Love: Chennai

The 'Modern Love' franchise has three Indian adaptations, with the latest being "Modern Love: Chennai." This collection of six stories offers a glimpse into the character of Chennai, showcasing its distinctive landscapes and diverse residents. The series features an ensemble cast including Ashok Selvan, Sanjula Sarathi, Sri Gouri Priya, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ritu Varma, and Kishore.

Release date: May 18

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

XO Kitty

In "XO Kitty," teenage matchmaker Kitty, the youngest Covey sister, reunites with her long-distance partner at the same boarding school her late mother attended in Korea, sparking a fresh love story.

Release date: May 18

Streaming on: Netflix

Kathal

Young police recruit Mahima (Sanya Malhotra), living in a small village, is determined to establish her credentials by solving a peculiar case involving a local politician's prized jackfruits (kathals).

Release date: May 19

Streaming on: Netflix

Yeh Meri Family 2

Following a fantastic first season, "Yeh Meri Family" returns with season 2. In "McGregor Forever," Conor McGregor's rise to the top of the UFC ranks is described in stunning detail. The official synopsis revolves around Ritika, the elder daughter of the Awasthi family, navigating the challenges of school, family, friendship, and dreams during the winter of 1994. The show marks the debut of television actress Juhi Parmar.

Release date: May 19

Streaming on: Amazon miniTV

Agent

In the action thriller "Agent," a spy with a mysterious past embarks on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization. The film features prominent actors Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk.

Release date: May 19

Streaming on: Sony LIV

Dead Pixels

The popular British comedy series "Dead Pixels" has been translated into Telugu. The show depicts the intertwined real and virtual lives of three friends, revolving around their obsession with an online video game.

Release date: May 19

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar