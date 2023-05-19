Jio Data Booster Packs if You are Still Under 4G Coverage

Reliance Jio has data booster packs available for users who want to consume extra data once they have exhausted their FUP (fair usage policy) data. These data booster packs range from Rs 15 to Rs 222. You can recharge with these packs anytime you want if you have an active base prepaid plan. Users who are already getting unlimited 5G data from Jio won't need this if they are living under 5G coverage. The telco has already expanded its 5G to 4333 cities. Now, if you are someone who wants a data booster pack from Jio, then look ahead.

Reliance Jio Data Booster Packs

Reliance Jio's most affordable data booster pack comes for Rs 15. With this plan, users get 1GB of data, and the validity is the same as of the active plan. Then the second voucher you can go for is the Rs 25 plan. With this plan, users get 2GB of data, and again, the validity will be the same as the active plan.

Note that all the plans mentioned here will have the same validity as their base plan. Then we have the Rs 61, Rs 121, and Rs 222 plans, which come with 6GB, 12GB and 50GB of data, respectively. The Rs 15 and Rs 25 vouchers are very popular because they help users address their short-term need of additional data.

Note that these plans are not meant for JioPhone users. For JioPhone users, the data add-on plans are different.

JioPhone Data Add-On Plans

JioPhone data add-on plans come with a validity of 28 days. There are five plans you can choose from. They come for Rs 26, Rs 62, Rs 86, Rs 122, and Rs 182 and offer 2GB, 6GB, 0.5GB/day, 1GB/day, and 2GB/day of data. JioPhone users can't access the 5G networks of Jio because they are only 4G devices.