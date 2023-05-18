Islalink Inaugurates Ionian Transmission System Connecting Greece and Italy

Islalink, a Spain-based company with over 20 years of experience in submarine cable construction and operation, has announced the successful completion and operation of the Ionian transmission system. The system establishes a connection between Greece and Italy, significantly improving Greece's international connectivity and contributing to its aspirations of becoming a prominent European data hub, according to the official release.

Ionian Transmission System Connects Greece and Italy

The Ionian system incorporates a submarine cable spanning 330 km, linking the Italian city of Crotone with Greece's Preveza. The cable comprises 24 pairs of fibre optics, each capable of transmitting up to 15 Tbps.

This substantial capacity results in a total potential capacity of 360 Tbps, providing Greece with the necessary bandwidth to meet its growing demands in the digital age.

Additionally, the system includes two terrestrial fibre rings connecting Athens and Thessaloniki with Milan and Rome, further strengthening the network's reach and resilience.

Enable Bandwidth between Greece and Western Europe

Islalink, owned by the Canadian Investment Fund Fiera Infrastructure, said the primary objective of the Ionian system is to address the increasing need for ultra-high bandwidth between Greece and Western Europe while fortifying the international telecommunications network's resiliency.

By strategically selecting a route through the deep waters of the Ionian Sea, the system maximizes security against potential risks and ensures uninterrupted connectivity.

In recent years, Greece has witnessed a surge in investments in high-speed connectivity infrastructure and data centres, leading to rising demand for more bandwidth and alternative routes.

The Ionian system directly addresses this need by providing new connectivity options and supporting the development of ultra-broadband services within Greece. Moreover, it facilitates the transformation of Athens and Thessaloniki into regional hubs for cloud services, content delivery, and telecommunications.

Ionian System inauguration event

During the inauguration event held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, key stakeholders from both Greece and Spain, including government officials, representatives from the telecommunications and IT sectors, and members of the business community, gathered to commemorate the launch of the Ionian system.

Islalink in its statement said, "our submarine cable brings an enormous growth potential that exceeds 70 times the existing capacity. But equally important, Ionian has been designed to be totally diverse from existing cables and most safe route so it brings additional security to Greece’s international network."

Influx of Investments and Data Center Development

At the inauguration event in Athens, the Minister of Development and Investments highlighted the significant influx of technological investments in recent years and projected that Greece will witness the establishment of 14 data centres within the next three years.

Therefore, the need for enhanced connectivity is rapidly accelerating, and Islalink's transmission infrastructure plays a vital role in achieving this ambitious goal.