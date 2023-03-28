Nova Greece Shuts Down 3G; Strengthens 4G+ and 5G Networks

Greek telco Nova has announced the shutting down of the 3G Network nationwide as planned. An ambitious project of strategic importance for Nova has been completed with the closure of the 3G Network throughout the Greek Territory. Nova, in a statement, said it continues to invest in the next generations 4G+ and 5G networks to offer the best experience to customers.

Nova Greece Shuts Down 3G Network

According to the statement by the company, the spectrum freed up with the phasing out of 3G Network will be reused for the expansion of 4G+ and 5G Networks. This enables Nova to provide faster speeds and better internet experience to Nova, Free2Go and Q Prepaid and mobile contract customers.

Customers can continue to use Services

Nova said phasing out of 3G Network does not affect voice or messaging services, as customers will be served via Nova 2G, 4G/4G+ with 100% coverage across the country.

Nova 5G Network Coverage

In addition, Nova said its 5G coverage will reach 74% of the nation by the end of 2023 and 98% by the end of 2024. Nova's 5G Network already covers 99% of large urban areas. In addition, Nova subscribers with an old SIM card can replace it with the latest technology completely free of charge at Nova stores.

Nova 5G Speeds

The greek telco, Nova under United Group, said it is constantly expanding its coverage with 4G+ and 5G Networks to meet customers' needs. Customers in the large urban centers of mainland Greece as well as island regions of the Aegean, such as Crete, Paros, Naxos, Mykonos, Rhodes and Kos, already experience 1 Gbps speeds on Nova 5G Network.

Nova Continues with its Investment Plan

Looking ahead to 2027, Nova is committed to investing 2 billion euros towards its investment plan. As part of this plan, the company will continue to invest in 4G+ and 5G networks while also developing a state-of-the-art fiber optic network that covers 70% of the country's territory. This will help bridge the digital infrastructure gap between the country and its European counterparts, providing ample opportunities for growth and progress.