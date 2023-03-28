TRAI Directs Telcos to Report Major Network Outages at District Level

The Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are directed to report all incidences or major network outages affecting telecom services to the entire consumers of a district for more than four hours within 24 hours of occurrence, along with the root cause of such outage.

Highlights

  • As per the format of TRAI, Telcos need to specify the Incident date and time, Rectification date and time etc.
  • TRAI believes these major outages for a prolonged duration affect the telecom service availability and QoS.
  • TRAI said it has observed incidences of major network outages of telecom networks are not reported by Telecom service providers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on Tuesday, issued directives to all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to report major network outages at the district level for a period of more than four hours within twenty-four hours of their occurrence.

TRAI said it has observed incidences of major network outages of telecom networks occurring due to natural calamities or technical reasons are not reported by Telecom service providers. Considering the effect of such outages, the regulator has instructed TSPs to report the same in a prescribed format.

Outages Impact Telecom QoS

TRAI believes these major outages for a prolonged duration, especially in border and hilly areas, affect the telecom service availability or Quality of Service (QoS) in affected areas. Therefore, if needed, TRAI has decided to collect the information at the district level to understand the root cause of major network outages and get support from local authorities to extend the same to service providers.

Directions for TSPs

The Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are directed to report all incidences or major network outages affecting telecom services to the entire consumers of a district for more than four hours within 24 hours of occurrence, along with the root cause of such outage and the corrective actions taken within 72 hours of restoration of services in the format specified by TRAI.

Details to be included in the format

As per the format of TRAI, Telcos need to specify the Incident date and time, Rectification date and time, Final Report date, and Reason for fault, including Natural Calamity, Fibre break, power, System, Backhual or other reasons along with Root cause Analysis of the fault. These directives of TRAI shall come into force with immediate effect.

