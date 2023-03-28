Damac Group to Build a New Data Center in Jordan

Damac Data Centres, a Digital infrastructure provider owned by the Damac Group, will build a new data centre in Jordan. Damac Data Centres announced that Damac Group has signed a long-term agreement with the King Hussein Business Park to develop a new data centre facility in Amman, Jordan.

Details of the investment and Data center facility specifications were not shared, as Dmac on its LinkedIn page said details will be announced shortly. Damac Data Centers is currently developing data centres in Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia, in which the group has invested USD 600 million in expanding its data centres.

Jordan holds a unique position with accessibility spreading across the Middle East and Africa, with clear aspirations for foreign investment and digital growth. The country also has a young population and a lot to offer in terms of technological innovation. We are excited to be investing in Jordan, and we look forward to supporting the growth of its digital economy," said Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Group.

The company, formerly known as Edgnex, stated that this expansion is part of the group's strategy to expand its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The company has announced a 20MW data center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2022. The 184,000 sq ft site and the Dammam facility (132,590 sq ft) would go operational in Q4 2023. The data centres in Dammam and Riyadh are certified by the Uptime Institute as Tier 3, offering highly connected hubs in a rapidly growing digital economy region.