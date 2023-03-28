Nokia Enhances Docomo’s Network for New 5G Services

Nokia, the Finnish telecom technology company, announced today that it would enhance NTT Docomo's nationwide IP core backbone and enable transport network slicing as the Japanese mobile phone operator rolls out 5G mobile services. Docomo deployed Nokia's IP routing solutions, including the core routers powered by FP routing silicon for 5G services.

Also Read: Nokia to Deploy Standalone 5G Network for Antina

According to the statement, this enhancement will allow granular SLAs, scale network, capacity and agility, increasing power and resource efficiency.

75 Percent Power Savings

Docomo has implemented Nokia's 7750 SR-14s core routers (Service Routers) powered by FP routing silicon technology. With the FP5, the routers are equipped with 800GE capability, delivering a capacity increase of over three times while using 75 percent less power than previous generations.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Chooses Nokia to Upgrade IP Core Network to Improve 5G Experience in UAE

Additionally, the routers' concurrent line rate operation with both FP4 and FP5 line cards simplifies network evolution and prolongs the sustainability of the systems to meet Docomo's increasing customer bandwidth requirements in the future, according to the statement.

Nokia Service Router Operating System for Network Slicing

Docomo will leverage the segment routing capabilities of Nokia's Service Router Operating System (SR OS) to deliver Network slicing capabilities for its mobile services. Nokia SR OS will enable traffic-engineered network slices capabilities for the granular SLAs Docomo customers require.

Also Read: Nokia Upgrades Its AVA Energy Efficiency Software

Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP)

Docomo's segment routing solution is complemented by Nokia's NSP, which includes a Path Computation Engine (PCE) that utilizes real-time telemetry to optimize the IP network and improve adherence to service level agreements (SLAs). NSP also facilitates the automated creation, assurance, and optimization of IETF standards-based network slices in the transport domain for Docomo.

According to the statement by Docomo, the telco is committed to implementing slicing in 5G Networks to provide networks that can cater to the diverse needs of customers.