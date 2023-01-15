Nova Completes Integration With Wind; Announces Refreshed Offerings

Nova, the company that first brought internet, mobile telephony and pay TV to Greece, has announced the completion of its integration with Wind following an acquisition in January 2022. Nova also announced refreshed mobile, fixed, internet and entertainment product offerings to mark the occasion on January 10, 2023.

Nova's New Unlimited+ Products

Mobile: Nova introduced its refreshed mobile products, Unlimited+, designed to provide unlimited data, talk and messages. The new products provide every mobile user, including prepaid users, with contracts starting from 13 euros. Nova said the Unlimited+ program marks the beginning of a new era in mobile contracts.

Fiber Plans: Nova also introduced new offers for internet via fiber optic network with speeds of 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps at 26 euros and 33 euros, respectively.

Panagiotis Georgiopoulos, CEO of Nova, said: "We are opening a new chapter for the sector in Greece, offering through our new products the best technology available today, at prices that are accessible to everyone. We recognize that this is what customers are asking for and we are responding to those needs through significant investment. From today, unlimited communication and high speeds even at 1 Gbps are affordable, without fine print and time restrictions. The new Nova puts the customer at the center and this is just the beginning."

Also Read: Orange Partners With Reservoir Sun to Launch Its First Solar Farm in Europe

Acquisition of Wind Hellas by United Group

United Group, the leading provider of telecommunications and media services in Southeast Europe, announced in January 2022 the completion of the acquisition of Wind Hellas. The group then announced the integration of Wind Hellas and Nova to create a strong service provider in the Greek telecommunications market with fixed and mobile telephony services and pay TV. In addition, United Group, at the time of acquisition, also announced a 1.3 billion Euros investment over the next five years for 5G, fiber and pay TV expansion. United Group entered the Greek market in 2020 with the acquisition of Nova, the company that brought pay TV and internet to Greece.

The synergy of Nova and Wind

Nova and Wind have a strong footprint in the Greek market, with approximately 5 million subscribers and a nationwide network with more than 200 stores.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Achieves the Required Coverage Levels Set by FNA

5G Roaming for Customers

In April 2022, Wind Hellas announced an agreement with 28 countries so that its subscribers travelling abroad can enjoy 5G speeds. Similarly, the telco also announced its cooperation with 32 networks so that foreign subscribers can access Wind's 5G Network when they visit Greece. In July 2022, the United Group announced that it had decided to give the name Nova to the newly merged entity.

Merged Entity - Nova

Under the name Nova, the merged entity (Wind Hellas and Nova) will be the second largest fixed and pay TV provider in Greece, enabling the country's digital transformation.

10 Gigabit Fiber Digital Infrastructure

Nova deploys proprietary 10 Gigabit Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Network in Greece. Nova, in September 2022, announced to develop a state of the art 10 Gigabit fiber optic network, providing FTTH coverage to 40 per cent of the Greek population and business, covering 70 per cent of the regions of the country. Nova will also deploy 22,000 kilometers of new-generation optical fiber to future-proof the infrastructure. With this development, Nova is now a large-scale infrastructure provider in Greece.