Edge Centres Acquires Host Networks to Expand Global Data Centre Portfolio

Edge Centres, the world's only off-grid edge data centre operator based in Australia, announced the acquisition of Queensland-based Host Networks, a cloud and colocation data centre company. This acquisition bolsters Edge Centres' global portfolio by incorporating Host Networks' 130 racks and expanding its customer base.

Also Read: Edge Centers Plans a New Facility in St Louis, Missouri

Host Networks Acquisition Strengthens Edge Centres' Portfolio

Located in Eight Mile Plains, Queensland, Host Networks brings over 20 years of experience in delivering robust and secure network solutions. With a stable customer base, the company has established itself as a trusted provider in the industry.

Facility Upgrade and Expansion Plans

Over the next 12 months, Edge Centres plans to upgrade the Host Networks facility to align with its industry-leading Tier 3 design, build, and operation standards. Edge Centres said this upgrade will ensure the facility's reliability, performance, and security while incorporating sustainable practices and energy efficiencies.

The acquired facility will initially provide 550 kW of capacity, with a planned second stage to add another 250 kW, making it Edge Centres' biggest expansion in Australia to date.

By leveraging their existing network presence in Sydney, Edge Centres aims to provide high-speed, redundant, and carrier-neutral fibre interconnections to major internet exchanges, ensuring seamless connectivity for their customers.

Also Read: Vantage to Develop Second Data Center Campus in Malaysia’s Cyberjaya

Enhanced Connectivity and Support for Host Networks' Customers

Host Networks' existing customers and products will benefit from Edge Centres' comprehensive support, including a 24x7 team. The acquisition will also bring additional vendor support to enhance the quality of service for both data centre and network operations.

Edge Centres' acquisition of Host Networks represents a strategic step forward in their mission to provide cutting-edge data centre solutions globally.

Edge Centres' Acquisition of Hyson International

In March 2023, Edge Centres announced the acquisition of Hyson International, a provider of private cloud, data centre colocation and decentralised hosting services for the SMB market.

Also Read: Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers JV Launches 5.5 MW Facility in Hyderabad

Edge Centres Obtains Malaysia Digital (MD) Status

Edge Centres in February 2023 announced that it successfully obtained Malaysia Digital (MD) Status. With only 2,708 active MD Malaysia status companies recorded as of December 2021, gaining MD Digital Status is a significant achievement.

The status not only provides Edge Centres with incentives but also enhances its ability to scale and grow rapidly. Edge Centres said since its first site in Asia, EC31 KL, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) had shown great support for Edge Centres and its initiatives.