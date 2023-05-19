In its Q4 FY23 earnings call, the CEO of Bharti Airtel stated that their 599 Family Plan is gaining traction and views 5G as a pivotal driver for the postpaid segment. Airtel has recently introduced this Airtel 599 Platinum Family Plan, which can be called the couple plan or family plan for two. Airtel 599 Family Plan is specifically designed to cater to the mobility and entertainment needs of a nuclear family of two, ensuring seamless connectivity and a wide range of exciting benefits and features.

Let's delve into the details of the Airtel 599 postpaid plan and explore why it's the ideal choice for couples and families.

Two Connections, Unlimited Benefits

Under the Airtel 599 Platinum plan, customers can enjoy not just one but two connections. This means that both individuals in a couple or family can enjoy the numerous benefits and features offered by the plan. With two connections, staying connected has never been easier.

Seamless Communication

The Airtel 599 Family Plan offers unlimited calls, including local, STD, and even roaming calls, provide the freedom to connect with loved ones across the country without any limitations. Both the connections under Airtel 599 Plan enjoy unlimited voice calling benefits. Customers also enjoy 100 SMSes per day, including local, STD, and roaming messages. After exhausting the daily limit, messages are charged at a nominal rate.

Abundant Data and Rollover Benefits

In the digital age, data has become a necessity for staying connected and enjoying online content. With the Airtel 599 Family Plan, customers receive a generous monthly data allowance of 105GB. The primary connection is allocated 75GB of data, and each add-on connection brings an additional 30GB to the overall family data pool.

Data Rollover

The best part? Any unused data can be carried forward with a rollover limit of up to 200GB, ensuring that users never miss out on their data benefits.

Entertainment Bundled

With the Airtel 599 Family Plan, subscribers gain access to an array of exciting entertainment benefits. Airtel 599 plan comes bundled with a 6-month Amazon Prime membership, and a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription, enabling Airtel 599 Plan users to enjoy the latest movies, exclusive shows, and live sports on their mobile devices.

Other Benefits

Moreover, Airtel 599 plan encompasses benefits like handset protection, Xstream Mobile Pack, Hello Tunes, and Wynk Premium, making it a complete entertainment package.

Flexibility and Premium Rewards

The Airtel 599 Family Plan offers flexibility in terms of add-on connections. Customers can add a maximum of 9 add-on connections, including both free and paid options. Paid add-on connections are available for a nominal charge of Rs 299 per connection. With each add-on, an extra 30GB of data is added to the overall family data pool, ensuring that everyone enjoys a seamless internet experience.

Airtel Rewards and VIP Service

In addition to the extensive features, customers of the Airtel 599 Family Plan also enjoy premium rewards. This includes VIP service at all Airtel stores and customer care centres, providing priority assistance for any queries or concerns.

Customers receive a one-year Apollo 24|7 membership at no extra cost, granting access to quality healthcare services. Lastly, the plan offers the convenience of Blue Ribbon Bag service, allowing users to track and expedite the return of undelivered baggage.

Unlimited 5G

To encourage customers to experience the power of Airtel's 5G Plus network, Airtel launched an introductory unlimited 5G data offer, eliminating data caps across all postpaid plans. As a result, all airtel postpaid users can enjoy ultrafast, reliable, and secure 5G Plus services without worrying about data exhaustion.

Conclusion

In the age of mobility and entertainment, the Airtel 599 Family Plan stands out as a comprehensive solution for couples or a nuclear family. With its dual connections, unlimited calls, abundant data, and a wide range of entertainment features, Airtel 599 family plan caters to the diverse needs of today's users.

Moreover, the plan's flexibility, premium rewards, and additional perks make it an unbeatable choice for a family of two. With an effective Rs 300 per connection, Airtel customers can enjoy connectivity, entertainment, handset security and other life-essential benefits bundled with the Airtel 599 postpaid family plan.