Bharti Airtel Surpasses 2 Million Unique 5G Users in Tamil Nadu

Bharti Airtel has announced achieving a significant milestone by surpassing the two million unique 5G user mark on its Network in Tamil Nadu. Airtel was the first to introduce 5G in the country, with Chennai being among the first cities to experience the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus service.

Airtel 5G in Tamil Nadu

Currently, Airtel's 5G service is available in over 500 cities and towns across Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Tiruppur, Hosur, Vellore Salem are said to be among the 460 towns along with 173 villages to have benefited in the state with Airtel 5G Plus Services. The advanced 5G infrastructure connects important transportation hubs, highways, and key business centres throughout the state.

Airtel 5G Expansion Plans

Airtel's 5G Plus service has expanded to cover more than 3,500 towns and villages across the country, with the company surpassing the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network. Airtel aims to expand its 5G services to every town and rural area in India by September 2023.

Airtel Unlimited 5G

To encourage customers to experience the power of Airtel's 5G Plus network, the company has launched unlimited 5G data, eliminating data caps across all existing plans. Customers can now enjoy ultrafast, reliable, and secure 5G Plus services without worrying about data exhaustion.

Airtel 5G Experience Zones

Airtel has established 5G experience zones in all its retail stores across the country, including 76 stores in Tamil Nadu. As a result, customers can visit any store to personally experience the capabilities of Airtel's 5G Plus network.

Other Airtel 5G User Milestones

In addition to the achievement in Tamil Nadu, Airtel has also recently announced surpassing two million 5G users on its network in Mumbai, as well as two million customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Airtel is the only telco to announce unique 5G users on its Network in the country as of now.

The expansion of Airtel's 5G network in Tamil Nadu and nationwide demonstrates the company's commitment to delivering advanced telecommunications services and bringing the benefits of 5G technology to customers across India.