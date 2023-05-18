BSNL CMD Reveals 4G Launch Strategy

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is soon going to launch 4G in several parts of India. The CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) of BSNL, PK Purwar, said that BSNL will first target the cities or telecom circles where the revenue potential is high. The telco is also strategically looking at reducing subscriber churn, which is there because of the absence of 4G. Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab are some of the high revenue-earning circles for BSNL currently.

Talking to Financial Express, Purwar said that BSNL will issue a purchase order to TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) for 100,000 tower sites. This will happen in a week's worth of time. As of now, BSNL has already deployed over 200 sites using indigenous technology in some parts of Punjab, including Amritsar and Pathankot. The cost of the project is estimated to come to around Rs 24500 crore.

Purwar said that BSNL is looking at markets such as Kerala to launch 4G, where people have high purchasing power and is also a key circle for BSNL for its revenues. In an interaction with the NewIndianExpress, Purwar said that BSNL will launch 4G in each and every state by the end of 2023. BSNL will be using an indigenous technology stack that will also be upgradable to 5G.

BSNL is looking to increase its market share aggressively in the coming years. The telco will be using the 4G and 5G spectrum reserved by the government under the relief package. If BSNL can execute its 4G rollout plans properly backed by great service to consumers, it can definitely capture some of the market share from the private telcos in the coming years. Currently, the market share of BSNL in wireless mobile services is around or less than 9%.