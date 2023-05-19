OneWeb to Launch 16 Satellites With SpaceX, Including JoeySat

OneWeb, the Bharti-backed leading Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has partnered with SpaceX to launch 16 satellites, scheduled to take place on May 19, 2023. This launch, which will be conducted using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, will also carry satellites from Iridium.

The event will be held at Space Launch Complex 4 East, located at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This will be OneWeb's 19th launch as OneWeb aims to expand its satellite fleet and further enhance its global coverage capabilities.

Also Read: OneWeb and Swedish Space Corporation Collaborate to Enhance Connectivity Across Northern Canada

OneWeb Launch 18

OneWeb launched 36 satellites with ISRO/NSIL in March 2023 as part of launch 18, bringing the constellation to 618 satellites in orbit. OneWeb's launch 18 is the third launch this year, marking the completion of the first-generation LEO constellation. The OneWeb constellation design calls for 588 satellites for global coverage, and additional satellites are planned for resiliency and redundancy.

Expanding Resiliency and Redundancy

The addition of these 15 satellites to OneWeb's LEO satellite fleet will significantly enhance the resiliency and redundancy of the network. Among the satellites being launched is an innovative demonstration satellite called JoeySat.

Also Read: OneWeb Successfully Deploys 36 Satellites With ISRO for Global Connectivity

Testing Beam-hopping Technology with JoeySat

JoeySat incorporates various advanced technologies, including a digitally regenerative payload and the demonstration of multi-beam electronically steered phased array antennas.

According to OneWeb, JoeySat incorporates several features set to be included in the next generation of satellites, including technology that will allow satellites to switch between different places on Earth and adjust the strength of communications signals based on customer needs or demand. This technology is known as beam-hopping, hence the name Joey and the kangaroo in OneWeb's mission patch.

Developed through the Sunrise Partnership program, funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) and UK Space Agency (UKSA), JoeySat will test a beam-hopping capability that allows satellites to switch between different locations on Earth and adjust communication signal strength based on customer needs or demands.

Also Read: UK Space Agency Announces 50 Million Pounds for Satcom

OneWeb's Connectivity Solutions

As a wholesale connectivity provider, OneWeb offers high-performance, low-latency network services to consumer-facing distribution partners, including telecommunications and internet service providers. These partners integrate OneWeb's LEO satellite service into their offerings, enabling them to provide solutions such as community Wi-Fi, cellular backhaul, corporate connectivity, as well as high-speed connectivity for maritime and aviation customers.

Expanding Coverage and Connectivity

According to the statement, OneWeb's solutions have already brought active connectivity to unserved and underserved rural and remote communities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The company plans to introduce more solutions in the near future to further bridge the digital divide and connect communities worldwide.

Also Read: BT Group and OneWeb Successfully Trial 4G LTE Backhaul Over LEO Network

Launch Details

The launch is scheduled to occur at 6:19 am local time (PT) on May 19, 2023. For BST time zones, it will be 2:19 pm, and for IST, it will be 18:30. Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California has been designated as the launch site for this mission.