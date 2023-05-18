OneWeb and Swedish Space Corporation Collaborate to Enhance Connectivity Across Northern Canada

The Swedish Space Corporation (SSC) and OneWeb, a prominent Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, have joined forces to construct and manage a new OneWeb Satellite Network Portal (SNP) in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The SNP project aims to significantly enhance bandwidth, performance, and resiliency for active OneWeb services across Northern Canada.

Construction and Management of SNP

The new SNP, situated in Yellowknife's Engle Business District, will serve as a pivotal gateway for OneWeb's satellite broadband internet in Canada. With 27 antenna bases, the construction is underway and expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2023.

This ambitious venture is made possible through the close collaboration between SSC, OneWeb, and Northwestel, a telecommunications leader in Northern Canada, according to the official release.

SSC, renowned for its expertise and over 50 years of experience in partnering with telecom satellite businesses, will oversee the entire project. Their responsibilities include the development of the site infrastructure required to support the antennas. Once operational, SSC will continue to provide ongoing maintenance and on-site support for a period of ten years.

Canada's Priority Market for OneWeb

According to the statement, Canada is one of the first countries to have access to the LEO Network. OneWeb has designated Canada as a priority market and aims to deliver reliable, high-speed broadband connectivity even to the remotest regions of the country.

Through this collaboration with SSC and Northwestel, OneWeb strives to expand connectivity across the communities of the Northwest Territories.

Northwestel's Crucial Ground Connectivity

Northwestel, equipped with an extensive northern fibre network, will provide the crucial ground connectivity necessary to support the SNP.

OneWeb's network is already operational, providing high-speed, low-latency services to connect schools, communities, and mines across Canada. The addition of the new SNP in Yellowknife will further extend the benefits of OneWeb's network to some of the most challenging areas to serve.

The collaboration between SSC, OneWeb, and Northwestel marks a significant milestone in expanding broadband connectivity in Northern Canada.