Telefonica Movistar Surpasses One Million FTTH Subscriptions in Colombia

Telefonica Movistar, the leading telecommunications operator in Colombia, has announced that it has surpassed one million connected homes and businesses on its national Fiber Optic (FTTH) network in May, solidifying its position as the country's top operator in this technology. Furthermore, Movistar has been certified by Ookla's Speedtest Awards for the third consecutive time as Colombia's fastest fixed internet provider.

Also Read: Telefonica Spain to Close All Copper Exchanges by 2024

Fiber Deployed Across the Country

With over 21,000 kilometres of Fiber Optic deployed throughout the country, Telefonica Movistar said it has covered a distance equivalent to that between the North and South Poles. According to the company, currently, 51 municipalities are connected to this technology, and the company plans to reach an additional 17 municipalities by the end of 2023.

Speedtest Award: Fastest Fixed Internet in Colombia

During the announcement, Movistar also highlighted its symmetric speed attribute of up to 900 Mbps, as recognised by Ookla.

Currently, according to Ookla, Movistar is the provider with the fastest upload and download speeds for fixed internet in ten of the country's major cities, including Bogota, Medellin, Cali, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, Cartagena, Villavicencio, Ibague, Cucuta, Santa Marta, and Neiva.

Also Read: United Fiber to Drive the Digital Transformation of Greece

Furthermore, according to the statement, Fiber Movistar has propelled Colombia to climb 43 positions in its ranking of countries with the best internet speeds in the world, comparing data from 2021 to the current year.

Sustainability and Job Creation

"Movistar Fiber has created more than 10,500 jobs, including 550 technical positions as part of the Women in the Network project, connecting the country with the best technology," according to the official release.

Movistar Fiber has emphasised its environmentally-friendly technology as it consumes seven times less energy than copper. Additionally, fibre connectivity will pave the way for the development of new technologies such as 5G in the near future.

Also Read: Orange Jordan Launches Infinity Fiber 2 Gbps and 10 Gbps Services

Movistar Empresas Subscriptions

In conclusion, the company said, "Movistar Empresas, the B2B Unit, has been providing digital solutions to over 198,000 small, medium, and large companies, of which more than 123,000 of these subscriptions are already connected to Movistar Fiber Optic, and today, 83 out of the country's top 100 companies are Movistar's clients."