Jio Reduces Data Offered with Rs 61 Plan to Previous Limit

Reliance Jio has reduced the amount of data that the Rs 61 plan came with for about two weeks. A couple of days back, Jio silently increased the amount of data it offered with the Rs 61 plan to 10GB. This is the 5G upgrade plan offered by the telco to customers who have recharged with denominations lower than Rs 239. With the help of this plan, customers living under the 5G coverage of Reliance Jio become eligible to get the 5G Welcome Offer from the telco.

The plan used to offer 6GB of data to the customers. It is basically a data voucher meant to be added on top of the base prepaid plan. But, Reliance Jio silently increased the data offered with this plan from 6GB to 10GB. The telco didn't make any announcements about the same, but the change was reflective on the website. However, again, in a silent manner, the telco has rolled back the data offered with the plan to 6GB. Whether it was a mistake or an experiment is unclear.

Reliance Jio has so far rolled out 5G in over 5233 cities/towns in India. The telco is rapidly adding new geographical areas under its 5G coverage. Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone), which is supported by most of the 5G phones in the country. However, there could be a few devices which may not have the support for 5G SA. In that case, you won't be able to experience Jio's 5G network with that particular device.

At present, the website and the mobile app of Reliance Jio shows that the Rs 61 plan comes with 6GB of data. The plan doesn't have any standalone validity. The validity will be the same as the base plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed of the data will drop to 64 Kbps for the customer.