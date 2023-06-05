Telecom Minister Urges Citizens to Not Pick Calls From Unknown Numbers

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued an important request to mobile users across the country, urging them not to pick up calls from "unknown numbers." "People should never pick calls made from unknown numbers. I request every citizen that they should respond to calls from only (telephone/mobile) those numbers they recognise," he told media in a recent interaction. The minister's request comes in response to concerns regarding spam calls and cyber fraud, according to multiple media reports.

Caution Against Unknown Callers

Highlighting the growing concern of spam calls and cyber frauds, Minister Vaishnaw stressed the need for caution when dealing with unknown callers. People should respond to unknown numbers only if an identification message is sent from such callers, Vaishnaw said.

This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and security of mobile users, minimising the risk of falling victim to potential scams or fraudulent activities.

Measures to Combat Spam Calls and Fraud

The Ministry of Telecommunications has been proactive in addressing the issue of spam calls and cyber frauds. Recently, the Ministry launched the 'Sanchar Saathi' portal, a dedicated platform to prevent such incidents. This portal allows individuals to report and block spam calls, contributing to a safer telecommunications environment.

Minister Vaishnaw also shared some encouraging results from the Ministry's efforts. Several measures taken by the authorities have led to a significant reduction in spam calls and cases of cyber frauds. The minister added that over 40 lakh incorrect SIM cards and 41,000 unauthorised "points of sale" agents have been blacklisted to combat the issue.

Rise in Spam Calls on Instant Messaging Platforms

The rise in spam calls is not limited to traditional phone calls but has also become prevalent on instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Users in India have reported a surge in incoming international spam calls, including voice and video calls. In response to this challenge, WhatsApp, which Meta owns, has taken action by blocking 36 lakh (3.6 million) mobile connections in India.

With the increased vigilance and measures implemented by the Ministry of Telecommunications, individuals can be more confident in protecting themselves from potential scams and cyber threats.