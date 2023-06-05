ESB Networks and Sigma Wireless to Deploy National LTE Private Mobile Network in Ireland

ESB Networks, the leading energy company in Ireland, has awarded a contract to Sigma Wireless Communications and Nokia for the development of a mission-critical private mobile network. The partnership aims to drive renewable energy integration, decarbonization, and the electrification of various sectors. Over the course of three years, Nokia and Sigma Wireless will collaborate to install an advanced LTE-based private wireless system.

Advancing Renewable Energy Integration and Decarbonization

According to the statement, the purpose-built telecommunications network plays a crucial role in ESB Networks' efforts to deliver a more sustainable future by integrating renewable energy sources into the electrical grid. It will also facilitate the decarbonization of the electricity network and enable the electrification of heat and transport, among other benefits.

The establishment of a dedicated Smart Grid telecoms network aligns with ESB Networks' Innovation Strategy, which aims to bring numerous advantages to Ireland from environmental, economic, and customer perspectives.

Purpose Build Private Network

According to the joint statement, partnering with Nokia, Sigma Wireless is entrusted with providing a state-of-the-art network that will facilitate ESB's key strategic goals of decarbonization and renewable energy.

Significant Step towards Ireland's Sustainability Goals

ESB Networks and Sigma Wireless have chosen Nokia to deploy private LTE infrastructure, which will run over their converged IP/MPLS backhaul network. This deployment will enable critical grid communications, supporting the modernization and digitization of the energy grid throughout the Republic of Ireland.

The partnership between ESB Networks, Nokia, and Sigma Wireless represents a significant step towards achieving Ireland's renewable energy and decarbonization targets.