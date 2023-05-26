Reliance Jio has the Most Affordable Family Mobile Plan

Reliance Jio is the telecom operator in India with the most affordable family plan. Much recently, the telco introduced Jio Plus postpaid plans. These new plans are aimed at boosting the postpaid subscriber base of Jio. Postpaid users are very important for the telcos because these are high-paying customers who are more loyal than prepaid consumers. If you are looking for the most affordable family postpaid plan in the market right now, which also bundles unlimited 5G data at no additional cost, then keep reading ahead.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Family Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 399 family postpaid plan to customers. At this price, none of the other telcos offer a family postpaid plan. Not only that, but users can also get a 30 days trial on this plan. The rental amount mentioned here doesn't include taxes.

With the Rs 399 plan of Reliance Jio, users get 75GB of total data. Post that, consumers will have to pay Rs 10 for each GB of data that they consume. There are a total of 3 family add-on SIM cards bundled with the plan. Each of the additional SIM cards comes with 5GB of monthly data. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

There are additional subscriptions offered by Jio as well, which include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Note that Jio will charge Rs 99 per month for each additional SIM card that a user opts for. Also, as mentioned above, unlimited 5G data is given to eligible customers. Reliance Jio has cleverly marketed this plan.

If you are taking three additional SIM cards, then you will be paying a total of Rs 399 + (3 x Rs 99) = Rs 696 + taxes. So it is not that affordable as well. But this is also a great option for consumers who just want one additional SIM card because then he/she will only have to pay Rs 99.