e& International and Circles Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Digital Experiences

e& International has announced a strategic partnership with Circles, a global technology company. This collaboration aims to bring best-in-class digital experiences to customers across e& International's operating markets and beyond. The two companies plan to transform the digital telco industry by joining forces and delivering innovative solutions for the digitally savvy generation.

Circles' Success in Disrupting Telco Space

According to the statement, Circles has made significant strides in reimagining the telco industry with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Circles X. The company has successfully launched its own digital telco, Circles.Life, in collaboration with leading operators such as M1 in Singapore, Chunghwa in Taiwan, and Optus in Australia.

Circles has also partnered with national Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) like XL Axiata in Indonesia to launch Live.On and KDDI in Japan to launch Povo 2 to accelerate growth and capture market share within a short period of time.

Expanding e& International's Broad-Spectrum Technologies

Through this partnership, e& International, responsible for expanding the international portfolio of modern digital telcos, aims to empower its network of MNOs and operators in the region.

By leveraging Circles' digital expertise and global operations across 13 Asia Pacific and European markets, e& International plans to bring the best digital solutions to its footprint across 16 markets and beyond.

Leveraging Circles X for Seamless Digital Telco Deployments

Etisalat said the partnership will harness the power of Circles X, a cloud-native, digital SaaS platform. This platform enables MNOs to deploy digital telco brands from anywhere in the world, providing an agile digital-first revenue growth engine at a fraction of the operating cost of traditional telcos.

Circles X is designed to drive seamless and personalized digital experiences, surpassing industry standards and delivering a superior net-promoter-score (NPS).

e& International's Transformation into a Global Technology Group

This collaboration aligns with e& International's transformation journey into a global technology group, as announced last year. By partnering with Circles, e& International gains world-class digital capabilities to expand its telco business and venture into adjacent digital sectors, delivering cutting-edge customer experiences.

Joint Venture Led by CEO John McEvoy

According to the statement, to further drive this partnership's success, e& International has appointed John McEvoy as the CEO of the joint venture.

The collaboration aims to leverage e& International's digital technologies and telecom expertise to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global mobile operator community.