Reliance Jio Annual Plans with More than 2GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio, one of India's leading telecom operators, offers annual plans that cater to the increasing data needs of its customers. These plans provide ample daily data allowances, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and access to a wide range of digital services. Let's take a closer look at the two prominent annual plans offered by Reliance Jio, namely the Rs 2999 plan and the Rs 2879 plan.

The Rs 2999 plan offers users a generous daily data limit of 2.5GB, enabling them to stay connected and enjoy seamless browsing, streaming, and downloading experiences. In addition to the high-speed data, subscribers to this plan also receive unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, ensuring hassle-free communication with their loved ones.

What sets the Rs 2999 plan apart is the inclusion of 75GB of bonus data, providing users with even more data to fulfil their online requirements. Furthermore, this plan offers an additional validity of 23 days, giving customers an extended period of service.

Similarly, the Rs 2879 plan offers a daily data limit of 2GB, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted internet experience. Along with the data benefits, subscribers to this plan also enjoy unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Both the Rs 2999 and Rs 2879 plans come bundled with access to various Jio digital services, including JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. These services allow users to indulge in a plethora of entertainment options, secure their digital presence, and store their data safely on the cloud.

Moreover, customers who subscribe to these annual plans become eligible for the coveted 5G Welcome offer from Jio, which will provide them with a seamless transition to the next-generation mobile network when it becomes available. Jio has reached more than 5500 cities with its 5G coverage. The telco is expected to cover the entire nation by year-end.