4 Exciting Web Series to Watch on OTT Platforms This Week in June

The oppressive heat makes it necessary for us to stay inside. Prepare yourself for an exciting day at home with releases on OTT platforms if you're looking for high-quality entertainment to beat boredom. Everyone can enjoy these compelling thrillers and uplifting comedies. Keep an eye out for the newest web series that will keep you on the edge of your seat and are available on OTT platforms this week in June.

Also Read: 5 Forthcoming OTT Releases on Prime Video, Netflix, and SonyLiv You Should Not Miss

Here's the list of intriguing web shows debuting on OTT platforms this week in June:

Jee Karda

The new Hindi romantic drama Jee Karda, written and directed by Arunima Sharma, features Tamannaah Bhatia in the title role. Seven friends had romantic ideas of what they would be when they grew up. However, when they face heartbreaks, family issues, and other difficulties at the age of 30, the harsh truth of life hits them hard. The core of the story is how their unbreakable connection keeps them calm despite all their hardships. The supporting cast includes Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: June 15, 2023

Shaitan

Shaitan is a crime thriller series directed by Mahi and features Rishi, Anisha Dama, Nitin Prasanna, and other main actors. The story focuses on a group of crooks who will stop at nothing to remove any barriers in their way of illegal activities. They are being pursued by a tough cop who will stop at nothing to bring them to justice.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: June 15, 2023

Also Read: Disney+ Hotstar to Offer Free Access to Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Mobile

Black Mirror S6

Black Mirror is a British anthology series produced by Charlie Brooker and stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and others. This science fiction drama captures the worst qualities of humanity, its greatest achievements, and the manipulating powers of modern technology in a bleak future.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 15, 2023

King the Land

King the Land is a new Korean romantic comedy series created by Lim Hyun-ook, Chun Sung-il, and Choi Rome. The story revolves around an heir who is mired in a battle over inheritance and comes from a wealthy hotel group. He falls for a diligent worker who worked her way up the ladder from the front desk, the charming, smiling queen of the King Hotel. The important roles are played by Lee Jun-ho, Lim Yoon-a, Go Won-hee, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: June 17, 2023

Gear up for an exciting day of entertainment as these web series promise to captivate your imagination. Enjoy the thrilling narratives and engaging performances, available on various OTT platforms.