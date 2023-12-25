Omantel Launches Fiber To The Room Solution



Oman Telecommunications Company, Omantel, has launched the next-generation Fiber To The Room (FTTR) solution to provide home subscribers with an exceptional home broadband experience. In an official release, the telco announced the service and claims to be the first internet service provider in Oman to offer this technology.

Also Read: Movistar Spain Launches FTTR service for Improved Home Connectivity

FTTR Solution

Omantel states that this advanced tech solution is guaranteed to considerably enhance the customer experience in every room. As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Movistar Spain, XL Axiata, Ooredoo Kuwait, and Qatar have also rolled out Fiber to the Room Technology.

Commenting on the announcement, Omantel said, "The FTTR solution represents a remarkable advance in smooth connectivity within rooms. A 2-mm thin and transparent fiber cable is used to replace traditional network cables in an innovative way, achieving a premium experience of full gigabit coverage and seamless Wi-Fi coverage."

Omantel's FTTR Advantage

According to Omantel, from small apartments to large villas, customers can now have their entire homes covered with up to 10 rooms, ensuring reliable high-speed connectivity and low latency to stream 8K Ultra High Definition (UHD), play cloud gaming services, and enhance the smart home living experience.

Also Read: Zain and Omantel Announce Zain Omantel International for Global Wholesale Services

Omantel claims to be the first provider in the Sultanate of Oman, enabling digital technologies, facilitating business operations, and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment.