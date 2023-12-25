Omantel Launches Fiber To The Room Solution

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Omantel claims to be the first provider in the Sultanate of Oman, enabling digital technologies, facilitating business operations, and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment.

Highlights

  • Up to 10 rooms covered for streaming 8K UHD, cloud gaming, and smart home experiences.
  • Thin, transparent fiber cables replace clunky network wires.
  • Seamless connectivity in every room with a 2-mm transparent fiber cable.

Follow Us

Omantel Launches Fiber To The Room Solution
Oman Telecommunications Company, Omantel, has launched the next-generation Fiber To The Room (FTTR) solution to provide home subscribers with an exceptional home broadband experience. In an official release, the telco announced the service and claims to be the first internet service provider in Oman to offer this technology.

Also Read: Movistar Spain Launches FTTR service for Improved Home Connectivity

FTTR Solution

Omantel states that this advanced tech solution is guaranteed to considerably enhance the customer experience in every room. As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Movistar Spain, XL Axiata, Ooredoo Kuwait, and Qatar have also rolled out Fiber to the Room Technology.

Commenting on the announcement, Omantel said, "The FTTR solution represents a remarkable advance in smooth connectivity within rooms. A 2-mm thin and transparent fiber cable is used to replace traditional network cables in an innovative way, achieving a premium experience of full gigabit coverage and seamless Wi-Fi coverage."

Omantel's FTTR Advantage

According to Omantel, from small apartments to large villas, customers can now have their entire homes covered with up to 10 rooms, ensuring reliable high-speed connectivity and low latency to stream 8K Ultra High Definition (UHD), play cloud gaming services, and enhance the smart home living experience.

Also Read: Zain and Omantel Announce Zain Omantel International for Global Wholesale Services

Omantel claims to be the first provider in the Sultanate of Oman, enabling digital technologies, facilitating business operations, and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

pratulk09 :

Off topic, Jio has started to deduct 4G data balance from 5G usage for the last 3 days. Checked MyJio…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

Faraz :

Oh good.. atleast by the end of year they somehow managed to lauch 4G. I see VoLTE sign on top,…

BSNL is Providing 99% of SBI Branches in India with…

Jatinder Pal Singh :

Bsnl 4g live in Kurukshetra, Haryana on 22/12/2023Only internet working Calls not working

BSNL is Providing 99% of SBI Branches in India with…

Krishn :

Yes jio 4G is unusable. Here I can use jio only because it's 5G is available.

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Krishn :

I too thought once to shift in Vi but customer care team confirmed that queueing of plan is not allowed…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments