Movistar Spain Launches FTTR service for Improved Home Connectivity



Movistar Spain (Telefonica) has become the latest telecom provider to announce the launch of its FTTR (Fiber to the Room) service, which the company claims offers improved performance throughout every corner of a house. Movistar said this new service, Fibra FTTR Movistar, is a response to the increasing traffic and the growing number of simultaneous devices in use within homes.

Ultra-Connectivity in Every Room

According to the company, the new FTTR service ensures complete coverage in every corner of the home with minimal latency and a maximum speed of up to 1 Gbps, guaranteeing ultra-connectivity in all rooms. Additionally, the service ensures continuous network monitoring 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to maintain optimal performance.

Furthermore, the FTTR solution is installed without the need for home renovations, using an extremely thin and invisible fiber cable that adheres to any surface without affecting aesthetics.

Fiber Installation

"The new FTTR Movistar (Fiber to the Room) technology goes a step further by distributing an invisible fiber optic thread to all rooms in the home, ensuring maximum speed and coverage," said Movistar Spain.

Rollout Plan and Availability

The Fibra FTTR Movistar service will initially be available starting this Monday, December 4, for customers of miMovistar or Fusion in the communities of Madrid and Barcelona. It will soon be extended to gradually cover the entire national geography, according to Movistar.

Fibra FTTR Movistar Charges

The Fibra FTTR Movistar service is available at a monthly fee of EUR 9.90, regardless of the contracted package, along with a registration fee of EUR 120. This fee includes the WiFi Router 6, FTTR Main Kit, and FTTR Movistar Fiber deployment at home.

Telefonica noted that its fiber network is the largest in Europe and the second largest in the world. As reported by TelecomTalk, with the closure of the copper network in 2024, Telefonica will transition to the latest technologies to deliver seamless connectivity.