HFCL Bags Rs 67 Crore Order to Supply OFC

HFCL Limited, a major company engaged in developing and manufacturing telecom equipment and optical fiber cable has announced that it has recently won a Rs 67 crore order. The order is for supplying OFC (optical fiber cable) to one of the domestic telecom service providers (TSPs) in India. The order has been provided to HTL Limited, a subsidiary company of HFCL. The order will contain various types of optical fiber cables as per the specifications provided by the customer. The period by which the order or the contract has to be executed is April 2024.









Back in September, HFCL had won another such contract from an Indian TSP. That order was worth Rs 82 crore and was to be executed by November 2023. HFCL is a Reliance Industries-backed company and has plenty of connectivity solutions and products for its customers in-store.

For the recent order, the company has clarified that the telco which has given or awarded the order to HFCL is not a promoter or a promoter group company. The order will also not fall within the related party transactions, making it a legal order.

At the recently concluded India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, HFCL launched a comprehensive suite of next-gen connectivity products and solutions. These new products included 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) CPE (Consumer Premises Equipment), 2 Gbps UBR, IP MPLS Routers, and more. Indian telecom operators are currently in the process of rolling out 5G and one of the key 5G offerings from them to the customers is 5G FWA. Both Airtel and Jio have announced their 5G FWA services and Vi might in the future as well.

Thus, this router can be a good solution for either of these companies to provide to the customers when they purchase 5G FWA services.