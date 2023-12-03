Tele2 Russia Completes Network Modernisation in Moscow Metro



Tele2 Russia has announced the completion of network infrastructure modernisation in the Moscow metro. The operator said it has deployed 72 base stations in the metro since the beginning of 2023 and laid feeder cables with a length of over 195 km, calculated for double tracks in tunnels. Tele2's communication is now available throughout the entire infrastructure of the capital's subway, said the company in its official release.

Network Upgrade in Moscow Metro

The Moscow Metro is deemed a crucial facility for telecom operators, with the subway reportedly used an average of 7.71 million times per day, according to the company. Taking into account the growing numbers, Tele2 has modernised the network, enhancing communication at metro stations and tunnels.

Stages of Modernisation

In 2023, Tele2 carried out the network modernisation in stages between the stations of Butovskaya, Lublinsko-Dmitrovskaya, Solntsevskaya, and Filevskaya lines of the Moscow metro, with a total laid feeder length of 136.4 km in double track calculation.

Furthermore, in March of this year, the operator provided communication at the new stations of BKL, covering 43.5 km of tunnels in double-track calculation. The telco said it also modernised the network in the stretches between the existing stations of Bolshaya Koltsevaya from "Khoroshevskaya" to "Savelovskaya," amounting to 15.2 km in double-track calculation.

In 2022, Tele2 carried out modernisation on the Kalinin and Kaluga-Riga lines, at stations from "Kosino" to "Nekrasovka" of the Nekrasovskaya line, and on the section from "Vykhino" to "Kotelnikov" of the Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya line.

Technical Challenges

"The Technical Department has carried out a large-scale modernisation of Tele2's telecom infrastructure in the Moscow Metro across all sections of the facility: in lobbies, escalators, stations, and stages. It was a challenging project; work could only be carried out at night when the subway is closed to passengers," Tele2 Russia said.

"Now, the operator's customers are guaranteed stable voice communication and Tele2 Internet anywhere in the subway. In the coming years, we will continue to improve communication in the Moscow region and work on strategically important facilities for the company and Muscovites," the company added.

New Stations Coverage

Tele2 Russia said it has covered 14 new subway stations, with 9 on BKL, 2 on the Solntsevskaya line, and 3 on Lyublinsko-Dmitrovska. As a result of the modernisation, Tele2 customers can now enjoy high-quality mobile internet throughout the subway, watch videos in HD quality, and make video calls seamlessly, according to the company.